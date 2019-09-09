Northern NJ Community Foundation's ArtsBergen Announces Call For Visual Artists

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative announces a call for visual artists for 'Live Mural Painting' at the Main Music Art Brew & Fare in Hackensack, New Jersey. The event takes place on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Five mural artists and/or artist teams will be selected to paint murals on vintage wooden doors simultaneously during the Main Music Art Brew & Fare. The event also features food trucks, a beer garden and music. The deadline for artists and/or artist teams to submit an application for this paid opportunity is Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

ArtsBergen, an initiative of the Hackensack-based NNJCF, is working with the Hackensack Main Street Business Alliance's Creative Arts Team (CAT) to announce and collect submissions from applicants. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to apply and have prior mural experience. Artists will be selected based on based on creativity of design, experience, and artistic excellence.

Application

Complete details about the scope of work, design criteria, application requirements compensation, and an application are available at http://bit.ly/2kCnoYC. Only selected artists will be notified if their design has been accepted. For further information, contact NNJCF's ArtsBergen at artsbergen@nnjcf.org or 201-568-5608.

The Hackensack CAT is a group of artists, merchants, organizational leaders and public officials collaborating to implement Creative Hackensack, a creative placemaking initiative of the City of Hackensack. Creative placemaking integrates arts and culture into a neighborhood, town, or region to build community and livability and boost the local economy. The 'Live Mural Painting' is among several projects the CAT has identified to implement the Creative Vision Statement developed with input from various members and sectors of the community.

"Creative Hackensack understands the value of incorporating more arts into city life and providing opportunities for artists to show their work in the community. The 'Live Mural Painting' project is one of these opportunities. The murals will be viewed by hundreds of attendees from the region attending the event," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

Learn more about the Main Street Business Alliance on the organization's website at www.downtownhackensack.org. Follow Creative Hackensack and the Hackensack Creative Arts Team at www.downtownhackensack.org/arts/creative-hackensack .





