Norm Lewis Will Close Out the 2019-2020 Season at Kean Stage

Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis: In Concert will close out Kean Stage's season with a performance at the intimate Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Lewis was recently seen in the NBC television special, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon and Alice Cooper. His most recent Broadway appearance was in the groundbreaking musical, Once on This Island.

In 2014, this baritone made history as the first African-American to portray the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera. He received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. Other Broadway credits include Les Misérables, The Little Mermaid, The Wild Party, Miss Saigon, Side Show and Chicago. In London's West End, he appeared as Javert in Les Misérables as well as Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS.

Off-Broadway, Lewis took on the lead role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, for which he received the AUDELCO Award. His television credits include PBS' Live from Lincoln Center production of Carousel as well as The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods and his recurring role as Edison Davis on Scandal.

Enlow Recital Hall is located at 215 North Ave., Hillside, N.J. on Kean University's East Campus. Tickets are $55-75 and can be purchased at the Kean Stage Box Office in Wilkins Theatre on Kean University's main campus, by phone at 908-737-7469 or online at www.keanstage.com.

Founded in 1855, Kean University is one of the largest metropolitan institutions of higher education in the region, with a richly diverse student, faculty and staff population. Kean continues to play a key role in the training of teachers and is a hub of educational, technological and cultural enrichment serving more than 16,000 students. The University's six undergraduate colleges offer more than 50 undergraduate degrees over a full range of academic subjects. The Nathan Weiss Graduate College offers six doctoral degree programs and more than 80 options for graduate study leading to master's degrees, professional diplomas or certifications. With campuses in Union, Toms River, Jefferson and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, Kean University furthers its mission by providing an affordable and accessible world-class education. Visit www.kean.edu.





