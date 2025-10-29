Nimbus Dance Company Brings JERSEY NUTCRACKER To NJPAC In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nimbus Dance Company will present Jersey Nutcracker at NJPAC’s Victoria Theater on Friday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., marking the production’s inaugural statewide tour and 15th anniversary.

Featuring new sets, costumes, and an expanded youth ensemble representing communities across New Jersey, the locally inspired reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet transforms the traditional Nutcracker into a joyous celebration of Garden State culture, humor, and heart.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score with jazzy twists, Artistic Director Samuel Pott’s choreography follows two Jersey kids on a magical city adventure filled with friendship, imagination, and holiday spirit. Traditional characters like the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier share the stage with local personalities, including a larger-than-life mayor modeled after New Jersey’s political history, hip-hop toy soldiers, and a Bruce Springsteen-inspired “Waltz of the Hipsters.” The production features more than 100 youth dancers alongside Nimbus’s acclaimed company members.

Co-written by Alysia Souder and Pott, with animated projections by Jersey City artists Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger and new costumes by LA Clevenson, Jersey Nutcracker transforms the stage into a vibrant New Jersey landscape of parks, alleys, and City Hall. “When young people see stories where they can recognize themselves and where they come from, a special connection happens that makes theater and dance come alive,” said Pott. “A family trip to the theater becomes an enduring experience that will stay with families for years to come.”

Jersey Nutcracker has sold out its Jersey City performances for three consecutive years. “Nimbus Dance’s Jersey Nutcracker is unlike any Nutcracker production we’ve seen before—perfectly blending outstanding dancing, hilarious comedy, and a meaningful story set right here in the Garden State,” said David Rodriguez, Executive Producer at NJPAC. “Nimbus has made a name for itself as one of the country’s most exciting new dance companies, and NJPAC couldn’t be more thrilled to showcase New Jersey’s top talent on our stages.”

Tickets for Nimbus Dance’s Jersey Nutcracker at NJPAC are available at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.