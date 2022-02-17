Newark's Leading Poets Teach Free Virtual Poetry Workshops In Honor Of National Poetry Month

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center today opened registration for a free, virtual poetry workshop series to be held weekly during the month of April aka National Poetry Month. As part of City Verses, a jazz poetry initiative in partnership with Rutgers-Newark University, this Spring 2022 Virtual Reading and Poetry Workshop Series is led by Rutgers-Newark MFA candidate Attorious Augustin with guest instructor Dimitri Reyes, a Newark poet and Rutgers-Newark MFA graduate. This year's series theme is The Forest of Bricks: What We Call Home named after the eponymous poem and collection of poems by Rutgers-Newark graduate Sean Battle.



The series comprises four workshops and curated readings studying the works of and highlighting Newark poets in celebration of National Poetry Month. At the end of each workshop, each celebrated local poet reads and engages with the participants. Scheduled guest poets include: queer socialist feminist Luso-American multimedia poet artist Marina Carreira, founder/CEO EvoluCulture and local "Evolution Dopen Mic" series and performer/producer Sean Battle, Boricua multidisciplinary artist/educator and author of Every First and Fifteenth (winner of Digging Press 2020 Chapbook Award) Dimitri Reyes, and Elder High Priestess/poet/educator/activist and ordained Interfaith Minister serving on Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's Interfaith Clergy Council, Queen Mother Elaine Lloyd Nazario.

