New Jersey Theatre Alliance Celebrates Disability Pride Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This July, Disability Pride Month, recognized the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) which was signed into law on July 26, 1990. In 1992, the New Jersey Theatre Alliance established the Cultural Access Network Project, in partnership with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Cultural Access Network Project was established to assist all of New Jersey's cultural arts organizations in making their programs and facilities accessible to seniors and individuals with disabilities in order to comply with the ADA.

“Through vital resources, marketing, and professional development opportunities to help arts organizations statewide remove barriers and center inclusion, the Cultural Access Network has a deep commitment to accessibility, equity, and the inclusion of disabled artists, audiences, and arts workers," said John McEwen, Executive Director of New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

A cornerstone of the Cultural Access Network is its annual Cultural Access Summit. This year's Summit was held on May 29th at the stunning Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ. More than 200 arts professionals, advocates, and creatives gathered for a day of learning, conversation, and recognition. The day started with a panel discussion: Hiring and Engaging Artists and Arts Workers with Disabilities.

The event concluded with the Excellence in Cultural Access Award Recognition, celebrating individuals and organizations driving innovation and leadership in accessibility:

Montclair Art Museum – Leadership Recognition for organization-wide integration of inclusive practices



iDance Ministry (Sicklerville, NJ) – Innovator Recognition for adaptive dance programming centered on healing and empowerment



John F. Peto Studio Museum (Island Heights, NJ) – Innovator Recognition for accessibility upgrades including braille, assistive tech, and inclusive tours



Diane Feldman (Highland Park, NJ) – Champion Recognition for decades of advocacy and consulting across the arts sector



“Across the state, there is amazing work being done within our arts community to provide accessibility, and an important factor in the success of that work has been the knowledge, support, and resources coming from the Cultural Access Network” said Lindsay Dandeo, Program Officer and Arts Access Coordinator for the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. “Under the guidance and advocacy of the Network's Committee, New Jersey continues as a leader in shaping a more inclusive arts ecosystem.”

The success of the Cultural Access Network would not be possible without the dedication and leadership of the Cultural Access Network Project Committee Members:. Krystle Allen, Bonnie Brown, Kelly Boyd, Lisa Cooney, Janet Zoubek Dickson, Donald Ehman, Diane Feldman, Pamela Gaston, Julie Hain, Maureen Heffernan, Heather Williams, Lee Grimanis, Beth Prevor, Arlene Romoff, Cathy Roy, Michael Schnoering, Miss Ruth Williams, Jack Tomy, Kat Lily, and Wanda Williford. Their collective efforts ensure that access remains a central value in arts and culture statewide.

For more information on the Cultural Access Network Project, visit https://njtheatrealliance.org/cultural-access-network/.