Seth Rudetsky and Jessie Mueller to Perform Hits from BEAUTIFUL at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will celebrate Broadway with SiriusXM radio host, acclaimed pianist, and Broadway expert Seth Rudetsky, who will be performing in Newark as part of his well-known Broadway concert series.

On Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 PM, Rudetsky will be joined by Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (known for her roles in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress, and Carousel). This evening promises to be a captivating musical experience filled with behind-the-scenes insights from the world of Broadway.

This special event concert is set to delight theater lovers and music fans alike, offering Seth's signature humor and exclusive Broadway stories, paired with Jessie Mueller's remarkable vocals and powerful stage presence. Audiences can look forward to heart-stirring renditions of Broadway favorites such as “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress, “If I Loved You” from Carousel, and chart-topping hits from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. As always, Rudetsky's concerts are renowned for surprise moments that make each performance unique and unforgettable.

Jessie Mueller has earned acclaim as one of Broadway's most celebrated leading ladies, captivating audiences with her dynamic voice and emotional depth. Together with Seth Rudetsky, she will create a concert experience that blends intimate interview, spontaneous storytelling, and dazzling musical performances—making this a truly one-of-a-kind event.