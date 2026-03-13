Kaplen JCC Will Host 2026 Gift Of Music Scholarship Benefit Concert

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Kaplen JCC on the Palisades Thurnauer School of Music proudly announces the 2026 Gift of Music Scholarship Benefit Concert, taking place Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades. The event celebrates the extraordinary 41-year legacy of Dorothy Kaplan Roffman, founding director of the Thurnauer School of Music, whose leadership and vision have shaped one of the region's premier community music schools.

The evening will raise crucial scholarship funds to ensure that young musicians of all backgrounds have access to high quality music education—advancing the school's mission, rooted since 1984, to support every family in the pursuit of musical excellence.

Event Highlights

Open Exhibition (3:00–4:00 PM)

A special exhibition celebrating Dorothy Kaplan Roffman and four decades of the Thurnauer School of Music.

Scholarship Benefit Concert (4:00–5:30 PM)

Hosted by Elliott Forrest of WQXR 105.9 FM, the concert features:

Kevin Lin, Concertmaster of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, joining faculty, students, and alumni in Mendelssohn's String Octet.

Thurnauer Orchestra alumni returning to perform Leonard Bernstein's “Mambo.”

A world premiere by faculty composer Emily Ostrom, written in celebration of Dorothy Kaplan Roffman.

Performances by distinguished Thurnauer ensembles, faculty, alumni, and special guest artists.

VIP Reception (6:00–8:00 PM)

A celebratory VIP dinner reception will be held at Lefkes in Englewood Cliffs, with dietary needs accommodated.

Event Co-Chairs: Craig Barnett, Amelia Gold, Vivian Holzer, Carey White

Attire: Festive Cocktail

Major Support Provided By: Drs. Joan & Alan Handler

About the Gift of Music

The Gift of Music Benefit Concert is the Thurnauer School of Music's signature annual fundraiser, directly supporting need-based scholarships so that no child is turned away due to financial barriers. Since its founding, the school has remained committed to the belief that music education transforms lives and strengthens community.