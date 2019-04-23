New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Announces 2019Â–20 Pops Season At NJPAC

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra's 2019-20 pops season at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark includes concert performances of two Star Wars films and two Harry Potter films, as well as a Classical Mystery Tour tribute to The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.



In celebration of Star Wars Day, single tickets for the NJSO's performances of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens go on sale May 4 at 10 am. Classical Mystery Tour tickets also go on sale May 4.



Compose Your Own Series subscriptions are on sale now; patrons can select three or more concerts and save. Tickets are available from the NJSO online at njsymphony.org, by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) or in person. The NJSO Patron Services office is located at 60 Park Place, Suite 900, in Newark. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 am-5 pm, and concert Saturdays, 11 am-5 pm.



Star Wars Film Concert Series

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie more than 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.



The NJSO performs Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert on February 8 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm at NJPAC. In the spectacular climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Darth Vader readies the second Death Star to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance. Luke Skywalker joins R2-D2, C-3PO and Princess Leia to free Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt and launch a desperate attack upon the entire Imperial Fleet.



The Orchestra performs Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert on April 18 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm at NJPAC. Thirty years after the defeat of the Empire, Luke Skywalker has vanished, and a new threat has risen: The First Order, led by the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke and his enforcer, Kylo Ren. General Leia Organa's military force, the Resistance-and unlikely heroes brought together by fate-are the galaxy's only hope.



Harry Potter Film Concert Series

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in June 2016, more than 1.3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include more than 900 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2019.



The NJSO performs Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert on October 26 at 7:30 pm at NJPAC in Newark. Harry becomes a wiz at potions, wins Felix Felicis and uncovers the meaning of Horcruxes in his sixth year at Hogwarts. The NJSO performs Nicholas Hooper's unforgettable score live while the entire film plays in high definition.



The Orchestra performs Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert on May 30 at 7:30 pm at NJPAC in Newark. In part one of the epic finale to the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, Harry, Ron and Hermione go hunting for Horcruxes and rush to face Voldemort for the last time, with the full film accompanied by the NJSO.



Classical Mystery Tour

On January 26 at 3 pm at NJPAC in Newark, Classical Mystery Tour performs one of the most iconic albums in rock history-Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band-with the NJSO. The band and Orchestra perform classic songs from "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" to "When I'm Sixty-Four" to "A Day in the Life"-plus more of the greatest hits from The Beatles' entire catalogue.



