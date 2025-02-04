New Jersey Symphony Appoints New Board Co-Chairs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Symphony has appointed Donald (Don) Strangfeld as co board chair. He will replace Robert (Bob) C. Garrett and serve with the current Board Co-Chair, Craig Silliman. Garrett will continue to serve on the board of trustees of the Symphony.



Strangfeld currently works as the executive vice president at Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC, where he manages an office of financial advisors. Strangfeld has served as a trustee of New Jersey Symphony since 2012 and has been active on a variety of committees at the Symphony.



Strangfeld says, “I am very grateful to be serving in this new role as board co-chair for New Jersey Symphony, a leading arts organization in New Jersey. As a subscriber, donor, and trustee of the Symphony, I am committed to serving the organization’s mission of connecting with the Garden State’s diverse communities through the power of live symphonic music. I look forward to working with Craig, other trustees, and executive leadership in my role.”



New Jersey Symphony President & CEO Terry D. Loftis says, “As we embark on this new and exciting journey for the Symphony, I look forward to working with Don and the rest of the board as we continue to develop and refine wonderful projects and endeavors for New Jersey Symphony. In this new role, Don’s strong and diverse background will guide us toward the future vision of expanding our services in our new Symphony Center in Jersey City. This exciting new chapter for us will be aided by both Don and Craig’s guidance as co-chairs of the board.”



About Donald Strangfeld

Don Strangfeld is executive vice president at Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC in Montvale NJ, where he manages an office of financial advisors as well as his own book of business. Prior to Janney, Strangfeld worked for Fleet Bank, Natwest Bank, and Bank of America where he was regional sales manager for the Tri-State area of their High-Net-Worth Sales Team.



He has served on the Symphony board since 2012 and currently co-chairs the Education and Community Engagement Committee which brings instrumental music opportunities to the youth of the Greater Newark Area.



In the community, Strangfeld has served on the board of Valley Home Care, a division of the Valley Health System, has been active in the First Presbyterian Church where he served as elder and moderator of the board of Deacons, coached both Youth Soccer and Baseball, and was a den leader in Boy Scout Troop 31 in Ramsey.



He was a past instructor at the American Institute of Banking where he regularly taught money and banking.



Strangfeld lives in Ramsey with his wife Bettina Daly. They collectively have five children. He enjoys music, hiking, sports, and being with his family as well as close friends.



