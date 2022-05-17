New Jersey Symphony Announces Free Outdoor Summer Concerts

The New Jersey Symphony presents free outdoor concerts in Newark, Toms River and Metuchen and returns to the Giralda Music and Arts Festival in Madison. The family-friendly program features a tribute to Sondheim, Sousa's ode to his time in New Jersey in "The Atlantic City Pageant," Rossini's Overture to The Barber of Seville, Florence Price's "Juba Dance" and more.

Free concerts take place on June 24 at 7:30 pm at Branch Brook Park in Newark, June 28 at 8 pm at Ocean County College in Toms River and July 2 at 7:30 pm at Metuchen Town Plaza in Metuchen.

The Symphony performs at the Giralda Music and Arts Festival in Madison on June 26 at 6 pm. Tickets go on sale this month.

Violinist Timothy Shi, winner of the New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra's 2022 Henry Lewis Concerto Competition, joins the Symphony for the first movement of Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216. José Luis Domínguez conducts.

All New Jersey Symphony performances follow safety measures in partnership with the venues and based on the guidance provided by the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

More information is available at njsymphony.org.

Summer Concerts

Friday, June 24, at 7:30 pm | Branch Brook Park in Newark (Free Concert)

Sunday, June 26, at 6 pm | Giralda Farms in Madison

Tuesday, June 28, at 8 pm | Ocean County College in Toms River (Free Concert)

Saturday, July 2, at 7:30 pm | Metuchen Town Plaza in Metuchen (Free Concert)

José Luis Domínguez conductor

Timothy Shi violin

New Jersey Symphony

The June 24 concert is sponsored by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and the County of Essex-part of the 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Series. Morris Arts presents the Giralda Music and Arts Festival. The June 28 concert is sponsored by Ocean County College Foundation. The July 2 concert is sponsored by Hackensack Meridian Health; in partnership with the Borough of Metuchen.

