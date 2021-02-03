New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents MARIO: THE LUXURY OF LOVE. LIVE

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Mario: The Luxury of Love. Live., this virtual Valentine's event that will be live streamed on Sunday February 14, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Reserve your screen now to see one of R&B's greatest singers who took the charts by storm with his hit songs "Let Me Love You," which garnered Mario a Grammy nomination, ranked on Billboard's All-Time Top 100 Hot 100 Singles list, and his popular "Just a Friend" and "Dancing Shadows." Mario a multi-platinum recorded artist released five albums.

As a teen, Mario's acting career started on PBS's Electric Company, he's worked on many television shows including acting in Empire. Be sure to see Mario as he presents a romantic evening of song on Sunday, February 14th. To Reserve your screen for only $20.00, visit Mario: The Luxury of Love. Live. - NJPAC . The Luxury of Love is sure to put you in the mood for romance.

Sunday, February 14th at 8:00 p.m.

Reserve Your Screen: $20.00