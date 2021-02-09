NJSO and Paper Mill Playhouse Present Performance of 'Out There' Featuring Jacob Keith Watson

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Broadway actor Jacob Keith Watson and an NJSO string quartet will give an at-home performance of "Out There" from Disney's The Hunchback and Notre Dame tonight, February 9, at 7 pm. The performance is part of a collaborative series presented by New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Paper Mill Playhouse.

The performance video will be available on demand on the NJSO's YouTube and social media channels, as well as at njsymphony.org/papermill.

The NJSO Chamber Players quartet features Associate Concertmaster David Southorn, violinist Fatima Aaziza, violist Brett Deubner and cellist Ted Ackerman.

Additional collaborative videos will air on March 2 and April 13 at 7 pm.

The March 2 performance features "Tonight" from West Side Story sung by Belinda Allyn and Matt Doyle, and the April 13 performance features "Being Alive" from Company performed by Tally Sessions.

The series kicked off last month with Broadway veteran Rema Webb and an NJSO string quintet performing Rodgers and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel. That performance is available on demand at njsymphony.org/papermill.

This four-part collaboration is part of NJSO Virtual 20-21, the Orchestra's digital season. For more information, visit njsymphony.org/virtual.

'OUT THERE'

In collaboration with Paper Mill Playhouse

Tue, Feb 9, at 7 pm

Jacob Keith Watson, vocalist

David Southorn, violin

Fatima Aaziza, violin

Brett Deubner, viola

Ted Ackerman, cello

"Out There" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Written by Alan Menken & Stephen Schwartz

Arranged by Lucy Corwin