NJSO Youth Orchestras Will Perform a Winter Concert This Month

The NJSO Youth Orchestras perform a winter concert on November 24 at 4 pm at Science Park High School in Newark. Presented by M&T Bank, the concert showcases three of the youth orchestra family's ensembles-the Academy Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra and String Ensemble.

The Academy Orchestra performs Beethoven's Fifth Symphony and Susato's Suite for Brass Ensemble under the baton of NJSO Youth Orchestras Artistic Director José Luis Domínguez.

Chamber Orchestra conductor Henry Kao, an NJSO violist, leads the Chamber Orchestra in "Nimrod" from Elgar's Enigma Variations, Brahms' Hungarian Dance No. 6 and Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.

The String Ensemble, led by NJSO first violinist Naomi Youngstein, performs Marcello's Organ March, Psalm XIX: "The Heavens Declare the Glory of God"; the Irish song "Be Thou My Vision" and Phillips' Danza Española.

All tickets for the winter concert are $5 and are available for purchase by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

Learn more about the NJSO Youth Orchestras at njsymphony.org/youthorchestras.





