NJSO Season Finale Features Mendelssohn And Rachmaninoff Orchestral Blockbusters

Apr. 30, 2019  

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Xian Zhang close the 2018-19 classical season with a pair of blockbuster orchestral works-Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony and selections from Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream-June 6-9.

Performances take place on June 6 at 7:30 pm at bergenPAC in Englewood, June 7 at 8 pm at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, June 8 at 8 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and June 9 at NJPAC in Newark.

NJSO Accent events include a Prelude Performance by the Anne Lieberson Ensemble-a string quartet of musicians from the NJSO Youth Orchestras-at 2:15 pm on June 9. More information on NJSO Accent events is available at njsymphony.org/accents.

Concert tickets start at $20 ($10 for students) and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

Concert Program

Blockbuster All-Orchestral Season Finale

Thu, June 6, at 7:30 pm | bergenPAC in Englewood

Fri, June 7, at 8 pm | Richardson Auditorium in Princeton

Sat, June 8, at 8 pm | Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank

Sun, June 9, at 3 pm | NJPAC in Newark

Xian Zhang, conductor

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra

MENDELSSOHN Selections from A Midsummer Night's Dream

RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2

NJSO ACCENTS

Prelude Performance - June 9 at 2:15 pm
Come early and hear the extraordinary Anne Lieberson Ensemble from the NJSO Youth Orchestras in a special performance in the lobby.

Additional concert information and artist bios are available at njsymphony.org/finale.



