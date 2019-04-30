NJSO Season Finale Features Mendelssohn And Rachmaninoff Orchestral Blockbusters
The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Xian Zhang close the 2018-19 classical season with a pair of blockbuster orchestral works-Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony and selections from Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream-June 6-9.
Performances take place on June 6 at 7:30 pm at bergenPAC in Englewood, June 7 at 8 pm at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, June 8 at 8 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and June 9 at NJPAC in Newark.
NJSO Accent events include a Prelude Performance by the Anne Lieberson Ensemble-a string quartet of musicians from the NJSO Youth Orchestras-at 2:15 pm on June 9. More information on NJSO Accent events is available at njsymphony.org/accents.
Concert tickets start at $20 ($10 for students) and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).
Concert Program
Blockbuster All-Orchestral Season Finale
Thu, June 6, at 7:30 pm | bergenPAC in Englewood
Fri, June 7, at 8 pm | Richardson Auditorium in Princeton
Sat, June 8, at 8 pm | Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank
Sun, June 9, at 3 pm | NJPAC in Newark
Xian Zhang, conductor
New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
MENDELSSOHN Selections from A Midsummer Night's Dream
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2
NJSO ACCENTS
Prelude Performance - June 9 at 2:15 pm
Come early and hear the extraordinary Anne Lieberson Ensemble from the NJSO Youth Orchestras in a special performance in the lobby.
Additional concert information and artist bios are available at njsymphony.org/finale.