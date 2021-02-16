NJPAC Backstage Series Anthony Hamilton, Redman and Deniece Williams

NJPAC's In Your Living Room continues with "NJPAC Backstage." "NJPAC Backstage" is a series of celebrity interviews with renowned and beloved artists who will share their intimate stories of performing and how they are coping during this pandemic.

"NJPAC Backstage" is hosted by NJPAC's Talk Show Host, Latoya Dawson. Dawson will conduct the Intimate interviews with revered artists soul man Anthony Hamilton , Newark's own hip-hop artist, Redman who topped the rap charts in the 90's and an in-depth interview with the legendary Deniece Williams who performed big hits "Let's Hear It For The Boy," "Silly," "Black Butterfly" and so much more.

Log in Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.- 7: 30 p.m. on NJPAC's Facebook.com/NJPAC

Proclaimed a "national treasure" by the Los Angeles Times, GRAMMY Award winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Anthony Hamilton has achieved global sales of over 50 million albums. The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee notably performed for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle , cementing his place in the history books as the "narrator of love." His raw, awe-inspiring performances garnered the attention of NPRwhere he starred in their Noteworthy documentary series. He appeared in American Gangster and lent his voice to "Freedom" from the Academy Award-nominated Django Unchained. Additionally, he became the "first R&B artist to sell an album at Cracker Barrel." Next up, Hamilton will unveil his ninth full-length studio album in 2019. For more information visit: AnthonyHamilton.com

Reginald "Reggie" Noble (born April 17, 1970), better known by his stage name Redman, is an American MC, rapper, DJ, record producer and actor. He came to fame in the early 1990s as an artist on the Def Jam label. In 1990, the Funk Doctor made his world debut on the EPMD album Business as Usual, appearing on tracks "Hardcore" and "Brothers On My Jock". He is also well known for his collaborations with Method Man, including their starring roles in films and sitcoms. He was also a member of the Def Squad in the late 1990s. For the past two decades Redman has brought you some classic albums and some of the most energetic stage performances the world over. A General & Veteran in the game, he looks & feels better than ever before.For more information visit: redmansworld.com

Iconic four-time Grammy Award winner and 12-time nominee, Deniece Williams has transformed R&B/Pop/Gospel music over an amazing and versatile five-decade career that has produced both stellar #1 Pop and R&B singles with powerful messages of self-empowerment to fun disco hits. This legendary songbird ,with a spectacular, four-octave range voice as heard in her multi-platinum hit songs, "Let's Hear It for The Boy," "It's Gonna Take a Miracle," "Free," "Black Butterfly" "I've Got The Next Dance," "I Surrender All," "They Say," I Believe In You" and "This Is My Song" is an American treasure that paved the way for many of today's superlative singers.Williams whose been nominated for 12 Grammys over the course of her career won four most recently for Best Female Soul Gospel Performance for "I Surrender All" and the Best Duo Gospel Performance for "They Say" (with Sandi Patti), Best Female Gospel Performance for "I Believe In You," and in 1999 scored another Grammy for Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album with This Is My Song. For more information visit: DenieceWilliams.com

This collection of virtual performances can be found on the Arts Center's website, at njpac.org/inyourlivingroom . Check out NJPAC's Facebook and Twitter feeds for live events throughout the week, which will be archived on the website.