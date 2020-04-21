NJPAC to Host Weekly Live DJ Dance Party

With its campus closed to audiences and artists during the coronavirus pandemic, NJPAC, the state's anchor cultural institution, has found a new way to bring the magic of performing arts to its community: An online portal, NJPAC in Your Living Room, offering live original content as well as a curated collection of past Arts Center performances, programming and workshops for children.

As part of the programming, NJPAC will host a weekly Live DJ Dance Party every Thursday, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Facebook.com/NJPAC - expect a special guest DJ each week spinning live for a virtual dance party! The featured DJ for Thursday, April 23 at 7PM is DJ Muhammad. From Newark, DJ Muhammad a music producer who worked with many music artists on such labels as West End Records, Cameo Recordings, King Street Sounds and Offering Recordings. He's worked with House music legends including Kevin Hedge of Blaze, Louie Vega and Danny Krivit of Body and Soul. DJ Muhammad earned his respect in the music business as a producer and DJ with a loyal following of energetic house music heads and soulful "garage" purists who march to the beat of his drum. Then on Thursday, April 30th it is DJ Marcy DePina known to her loyal following as DJ MD will mix things up with playing a dose of kizomba, kompa, coupe decale, baile funk, reggae, kwaito, samba, cumbia, bachata, soca, hip-hop, house music blending in the interconnectedness of all cultures. As Program Director for Newark's Riverfront Revival where she curates programming for Newark's Riverfront Park. DJ MD' mission is to connect every Newarker to its River through the mediums of art and culture. DJ MD is a Ph.D. student of ethnomusicology at the CUNY Graduate Center in NYC. Her main areas of interest are Cabo Verde, Africa, the African diaspora and the Portuguese speaking world and how music moves political and social movements.

Thu, Apr 23 @ 7 - 9PMDJ Muhammad: https://www.residentadvisor.net/dj/jihadmuhammad/biography

Thu, Apr 30 @ 7 - 9PMDJ MD (DJ Marcy DePina): https://www.forsamedia.com/artists

It's time to get up and move and groove to NJPAC's Virtual Weekly Dance Party Every Thursday at 7PM.

This collection of virtual performances can be found on the Arts Center's website, at njpac.org/inyourlivingroom . Check out NJPAC's Facebook and Twitter feeds for live events throughout the week, which will be archived on the website.





