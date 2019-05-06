NJPAC Presents Three Acclaimed Instrumentalists In Concert

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents three of the most acclaimed instrumentalists in Indian classical music: Zakir Hussain, Jayanthi Kumaresh, and Kala Ramnath on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.



A performance featuring three of the most acclaimed instrumentalists in Indian classical music: GRAMMY-winning tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, mesmerizing veena player Jayanthi Kumaresh, and acclaimed violinist Kala Ramnath.



GRAMMY winner Zakir Hussain has elevated the status of the tabla, not only throughout India but with world music fans around the globe. He has been voted "Best Percussionist" in the Downbeat Critics' Poll and received multiple citations in best-of lists in Modern Drummer and Drum!magazines. The London Telegraph has classified Hussain as "the presiding genius and global ambassador for North Indian classical music."



With her mesmerizing glides, the timing and purity of her notes, and the soulfulness of her playing, Jayanthi Kumaresh has been captivating audiences around the world for 30 years. One of the world's leading veena artists, her music blends tradition and innovation, in terms of content, technique and expression, regularly transcending boundaries of language and region.



Violinist Kala Ramnath was featured on the GRAMMY-nominated Miles from India project, and her compositions appeared on the GRAMMY-winning album In 27 Pieces. Songlines magazine recently classified her as one of the 50 best instrumentalists in the world. "If Mozart had been transported to the South Asian subcontinent, this is what he and improvised Western classical music might have sounded like," says Jazz Wise.



Tickets to see Zakir Hussain, Jayanthi Kumaresh and Kala Ramnath go On - Sale Friday, May 10th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You