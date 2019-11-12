NJPAC Presents Comedian Maz Jobrani This March

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Maz Jobrani on Friday, March, 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.



Maz Jobrani busts through cultural barriers wherever he goes, making audiences laugh from the Midwest to the Middle East. Come see the fearless and funny Iranian-American comic as he riffs on politics, parenthood, and the immigrant experience.



Maybe you've seen his new Netflix special (Immigrant) or heard him as a panelist on NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, or maybe you've spotted him on TV (Superior Donuts, Grey's Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm). Maz has also performed at the White House, given two TED talks with 20+ million views, co-founded Comedy Central's Axis of Evil Comedy Tour and written a best-selling book, I'm Not a Terrorist but I've Played One on TV.



Tickets to see Maz Jobrani are On-Sale Friday, November 15th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.







