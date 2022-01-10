NJPAC Announces Virtual Events In Honor Of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center is presenting virtual events in honor and in celebration of the great Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said "All life is interrelated...Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly." Explore the connections that bind us with a number of upcoming NJPAC events that address different issues that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. championed. Join online and celebrate his remarkable legacy and continue his quest for social justice and racial equity.



ADP is the official Community Engagement Partner of NJPAC

Generous support of Standing in Solidarity series provided by Bank of America and PSEG Foundation Additional funding provided by Verizon and Women@NJPAC

National Day of Racial Healing

Tue, Jan 18 @ 3PM

NJPAC is partnering with this nationwide program which includes in-person and virtual visual art exhibitions, theatre, dance, and music performances, community workshops, panel discussions, and film screenings. Please Register Here for this event in advance.

PSEG True Diversity Film Series Presents AILEY: A Nationwide Watch and Discussion

Wed, Jan 19 @ 7PM

We'll explore Alvin Ailey's life and legacy and how the arts can advance social justice

Watch Live on NJPAC's Facebook Page

PSEG True Diversity Film Series Presents Environmental Justice

Mon, Jan 24 @ 7PM

Learn about the environmental injustices of Newark's Ironbound district at NJPAC's PSEG True Diversity film screening. Register Here

Creative Activism: Exploring Environmental Justice Through the Arts

Thu, Jan 27 @ 3PM

Panelists will share how environmental justice is connected to their artistic practice and offer strategies for creatively engaging students in activism through the arts.

Register Here

