NJPAC Announces Live, In-Person Performances For This Summer

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced their first Live, In-Person, Socially Distanced performances that will take place this summer after a year of being closed due to Covid 19. Experience NJPAC in an entirely new way as the Arts Center's new entry procedures and upgraded safety equipment that includes premium HVAC, air purification and electrostatic cleaning will keep all patrons safe.

NJPAC is ready and patrons who would like to visit are required to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the performance. Alternatively, audience members can present a vaccination card indicating that they received a full vaccination no less than fourteen days prior to the event.

There is no better way to announce new performances than with a line-up of comedy. See Jersey's own comedian Vic Dibiteto. Dibiteto is the grand prize winner on America's Funniest People. He is known for mixing honesty, humanity and frenetic high-energy creating nonstop laughter. He is set to perform at NJPAC's Victoria Theater on Saturday, June 6th at 7PM and 9:30PM.

The comedy continues at NJPAC with Mike Marino, this Jersey City native is hysterical with his stand-up about the Italian-American experience. Inspired by his family's heritage and the absurdities of modern life, Mike's riotous comedy has taken him from The Tonight Show to sitcoms to major comedy clubs, theaters, and casinos from New York to Los Angeles, and around the world. Mike Marino will take to the Victoria Theater on Saturday, July 10 at 8PM.

NJPAC returns to comedy with Anthony Rodia on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 at 7PM & 9:30 PM in the Victoria Theater. Rodia known as the "King of Off the Boat Comedy," a first-generation Italian-American comedian born and raised in the New York area. Rodia will make you laugh with his hilarious skits, stories, song parodies, and, of course, Road Rage Wednesday with Uncle Vinny. In addition to selling out comedy clubs across the country, his online videos have garnered 35 million views and rising.