NJ Theatre Alliance Stages Festival Presents Stream of BIRD IN A BOX

New Jersey Theatre Alliance presents Hudson Theatre Works' PlayWorks readings of new plays.

The company will be releasing our YouTube video of "Bird In a Box," by Joanne Hoersch. This event is part of the Alliance's Stages Festival.

There is nothing more important to the long-term vitality of American theatre as an art form than the nurturing of new voices. PlayWorks is the first step in this process. PlayWorks presents readings of new plays by contemporary, often local playwrights, giving them an opportunity to share their work and include the audience in the creative process.

Due to the pandemic they are releasing this version on Wednesday, May 27th online on our Youtube channel, at: https://youtu.be/OyZXsYvCvAA. This link will become active on Wednesday, May 27th at 7:00PM. Donations will be going to the Weehawken Emergency Services Volunteers at: http://wvfas.org.

"Bird in a Box" by Joanne Hoersch. Two sisters, two very different memories of their shared childhood. With Joanne Hoersch, Gloria Lamoureux, directed by Frank Licato, produced by Adrian Wattenmaker with music by Donald Stark and Zachary Licato.

For more information go to www.hudsontheatreworks.com or write to us at hudsontheatreworks@gmail.com. Hudson Theatre Works is located at 80 Hauxhurst Avenue in Weehawken, N.J.. To see a full schedule of events for The Stages Festival Online please visit www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.

"The Alliance is grateful that Hudson Theatre Works is participating in the 2020 Stages Festival," said John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance. "For more than 20 years, Stages has provided theatrical experiences for thousands of residents across New Jersey. These efforts would not be possible without the wonderful help of partners such as Hudson Theatre Works.

The New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2020 Stages Festival is made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; Bank of America; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; the George A. Ohl, Jr. Trust; New Jersey Historical Commission; and Fund for the New Jersey Blind. A full calendar of events is available at www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.



