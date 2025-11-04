Matthew Whitaker to be Honored With Wharton Arts' Trailblazer Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jazz pianist, composer, and music advocate Matthew Whitaker will be honored with Wharton Arts' Trailblazer Award at the upcoming “Arise to the Occasion Gala” on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Morristown, 3 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey.

The evening begins with a cocktail reception at 6:00 PM, followed by dinner and performances at 7:30 PM, featuring exceptional talent from Wharton Arts students, showcasing the next generation of artists nurtured by the organization's four programs: the New Jersey Youth Chorus, New Jersey Youth Symphony, Paterson Music Project, and Wharton Performing Arts School.

Matthew Whitaker has captivated audiences worldwide with his virtuosic keyboard and organ performances, appearing on major platforms including Showtime at the Apollo, The Today Show, Ellen, and 60 Minutes. A versatile artist, he has scored the Emmy-nominated documentary About Tomorrow, composed music for films such as Starkeisha, and created works for the Alvin Ailey Dance Company's 2024–2025 season. Beyond his artistry, Matthew is a passionate advocate for music education and accessibility, embodying the mission of Wharton Performing Arts to make the arts accessible to every child. A true musical trailblazer, Matthew has collaborated with renowned artists including Jon Batiste, Christian McBride, Derrick Hodge, Regina Carter, and Anderson .Paak. He has performed with symphonies worldwide, including the Aspen Chamber Symphony and the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Canada, and has composed for the 82-piece Bulgarian Symphony Orchestra. His fourth album, On Their Shoulders: An Organ Tribute (2024), received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Jazz Album in 2025, honoring the Hammond B-3 pioneers who shaped his sound.



Said Artistic Director Helen H. Cha-Pyo, “As Wharton Arts embraces our season theme, Arise—Artistry, Representation, Inspiration, Self-Expression, and Empathy—as a call to action for our entire community of learners, I can't think of anyone who embodies these values more fully than Matthew Whitaker. Having had the joy and privilege of making music alongside him, I've experienced firsthand his boundless artistry, humility, and joy. His music transcends boundaries, his story inspires countless young musicians, and his heart for others reminds us why we do what we do. I'm absolutely thrilled to celebrate Matthew's extraordinary journey and the light he continues to bring to the world through music.”

“Matthew Whitaker's journey as an artist reminds us that talent, hard work, and passion can overcome any challenge,” said Executive Director Gina Caruso. “At just 24-years-old, he has already accomplished so much—not only as a brilliant jazz musician, but as a trailblazer who opens doors for others. His artistry and advocacy reflect the essence of Wharton Arts' mission—to make the performing arts a place where every student, from 4-years-old to 90-years-old, can find their voice, reach higher, dream bigger, and share their music with the world. We're thrilled to recognize him as our 2026 Trailblazer Award honoree!”

The Arise to the Occasion Gala is a signature fundraising event for Wharton Arts, supporting programs that empower students through music and performing arts. Attendees can enjoy an elegant evening of fine dining, performances, and the opportunity to support Wharton Arts' mission.