Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Munoz to Headline MPAC's 29th Opening Night

Mayo Performing Arts Center’s 29th season officially begins on Friday, September 29 at 8 pm with the Hitting New Heights, a celebration of Broadway, starring Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz two of Broadway’s leading Hispanic performers. Tickets are $39-$79.



The original stars of Hamilton and In the Heights celebrate the music of today’s greatest composers, including their friends Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz and other extraordinary songwriters.



Mandy Gonzalez, who most recently starred as Angelica Schuyler in the musical sensation Hamilton, had her breakout role as Nina in Miranda’s debut hit, In the Heights. She later went on to star in Wicked and Aida on Broadway, appearing in Across the Universe on the big screen, Quantico and Madam Secretary on the small screen, and performing for symphonies around the world.



She is joined by her friend and former castmate Javier Muñoz, who stepped into Miranda’s shoes when he took over the lead role of Usnavi in In the Heights and helped develop and eventually star as the titular character of Alexander Hamilton alongside its creator in the blockbuster hit Hamilton. Muñoz most recently appeared on the final season of the Netflix hit series, Shadowhunters, and starred in the Broadway bound musical The Devil Wears Prada written by Elton John.



Together Gonzalez and Muñoz share intimate retellings of stories and songs from their vast careers on stage and their unique up close experiences with some of the industry’s greatest contributors.



Be in the room where it happens for the infectious hits from Hamilton and In the Heights, defy gravity with anthems from Wicked, and other songs from the best of Broadway!



