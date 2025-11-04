MPAC's Theatre of Light: Celestial Winter to Return for Sixth Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate the season where every light sings, every voice shines, and every crown glows at MPAC's Theatre of Light: Celestial Winter, a dazzling celebration where music, movement, and magic come together under the stars.

The sixth-annual Theatre of Light, a free MPAC Arts in the Community event, takes place Sunday, November 23 at the Vail Mansion Plaza, adjacent to MPAC, from 5 pm – 7 pm.

Morristown will transform into a radiant winter wonderland featuring glowing Okamoto Studios ice sculptures, ethereal LED-winged dancers, life size puppets and the soul-stirring voices of the MPAC Performing Arts Company. Make a wish at the luminous Wish Upon a Star Tree, feel the beat with their high-energy of DJ Lingo, and enjoy the fiery spectacle of their fire dancer.

Let your creativity shine at their Crown-Making Station, where you can decorate your own crown strung with delicate white lights. Then, step into royalty as you sit upon the breathtaking Fire & Ice Throne—a stunning photo opportunity that lets every participant feel like winter royalty.

At the heart of it all stands Ellie the Elephant, reimagined as a majestic Winter Ice Queen, guiding us through a night of unity and enchantment. The powerful presence of the Unity Steppers from the Morristown Neighborhood House adds rhythm and heart to this unforgettable evening.

“Theatre of Light brings our community together to inspire, engage and connect people from all backgrounds through the joy of the arts,” said Allison Larena, President & CEO, MPAC.

This year's event will include participation and/or performances from the following community artists:

Live Ice carving by Okamoto Studio

Fire Dancer - Kate Falduto

MPAC Performing Arts Company

Unity Steppers – Morristown Neighborhood House

LED Winged Dancers with LED juggler via Fluxion Entertainment

DJ Lingo

In preparation for Theatre of Light 2025, free crown and wand making workshops will be held on Sunday, November 9 at 1 pm at the Morris Museum, located at 6 Normandy Heights Road in Morristown, and at the Morristown Library, across from MPAC, on Friday, November 14 at 3:30 pm. Free parking is available at the Museum.

“Theatre of Light is truly a celebration of community,” added Kadie Dempsey, MPAC's Community Engagement Director and Principle, Core Creative Placemaking. “We believe that by engaging community in the process, the event takes on a deeper and more meaningful experience.”

The event will be held rain, or shine. Rain site will be St. Peter's Church and Parish Hall.