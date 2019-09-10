MPAC to Present Free 25th Anniversary Community Concert

Mayo Performing Arts Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary by thanking its patrons and supporters with a free concert by BSTREETBAND on Friday, September 27 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available beginning Tuesday, September 10. There is a two ticket limit.



The evening will also feature a free outdoor preconcert performance by local singer songwriter and former Morristown Onstage winner James Gedeon from 6:15 pm - 7:15 pm, as well as other surprises.



"We hope that everyone can make it out for a fun night and great music," said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. "Our free Community Concert on September 27 is our thank you for all of the enthusiastic support that we have received from our patrons, donors and the community over our twenty-five year history."



Through its Arts in the Community program, MPAC regularly schedules over twenty free events throughout the year, including free movies, outdoor concerts at Vail Mansion Plaza, the Morristown Green (in association with Morris Arts) and other locations. Other 25th Anniversary events, ticket specials and more will be announced shortly.



BSTREETBAND is the top Bruce Springsteen tribute band today. The group, originally called Backstreets, formed in the 1980s and performs nationwide.



Mayo Performing Arts Center opened on September 29, 1994. Originally The Community Theatre, the building opened in 1937 as a first-run movie theatre. After closing in the 1980s, it reopened in 1994 thanks in part to a desire from the local community to turn it into a performing arts center. In 2007, the theatre began a transition to change its name to Mayo Performing Arts Center. Today, MPAC, a non-profit organization, presents over 200 events on its stage, draws over 240,000 patrons and serves as the heart of arts and entertainment in Morris County.



In addition to its events, MPAC's Education and Outreach programs touch the lives of over 40,000 school age children and their families. This includes Performing Arts training, original mainstage productions, residency programs at area schools, music student recognition programs, in-theatre performances for schools, The Miracle Project, a training program for children on the autism spectrum and with other special needs, free programs and concerts, and a touring teen musical group that performs for area non-profits and serve as our ambassadors into the community.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You