MPAC Announces January Programming

MPAC resumes its limited capacity concerts this week, but there's much more going on, including two new events going on sale and the launch of our Winter Wellness program for children and adults.

Live concerts:

Manhattan Comedy Night

Friday, January 22, 2021 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Featuring Joe Bronzi, Wali Collins and Bob Dibuono. Mature content, language. Adults only.

$30



Eaglemania

Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Eaglemania thrills audiences with their uncanny ability to emulate the unmistakable sound of The Eagles. Enjoy Eagles greatest hits and some of the solo work of its members.

$49-$59; $25 Livestream

Acute Inflections: "A Jazzy Love Affair"

On sale Friday, January 22 at 10 am

Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 7:30 pm

How do two souls discover an eternal connection from their love of music? "A Jazzy Love Affair" is the origin story of Acute Inflections, New York's sophisticated Bass & Voice duo. Journey with them as they tell their romantic tale through love songs from every genre and their original tunes. Prepare yourself for a good time, because this sassy couple loves engaging their audience!

$29-$49; Livestream $25

The Holiday Ramblers: A Benefit Concert for MPAC

On sale Friday, January 22 at 10 am

Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 7:30 pm

The Holiday Ramblers are making music to blast in your car with the windows down, or fall in love to on a cool autumn night. With the occasional headphone trip, or halftime anthem, they are channeling emotional polarities for your listening pleasure. Let it take you where you need to go.

$29-$49; Livestream $25