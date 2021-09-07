MIDDLETOWN Will Have a Reading at Vivid Stage September 18

Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a reading of Will Eno's play "Middletown" on Saturday, September 18 at 8:00 pm. All audience members will be asked to show proof of vaccination at the box office.

"Middletown" is a deeply moving and funny play exploring the universe of a small American town. As a friendship develops between longtime resident John Dodge and new arrival Mary Swanson, the lives of the inhabitants of Middletown intersect in strange and poignant ways in a journey that takes them from the local library to outer space and points between.

In the New York Times review, Charles Isherwood wrote, "Mr. Eno's gift for articulating life's absurd beauty and its no less absurd horrors may be unmatched among writers of his generation..."Middletown" glimmers from start to finish with tart, funny, gorgeous little comments on big things: the need for love and forgiveness, the search for meaning in life, the long, lonely ache of disappointment."

Directed by Betsy True (Belmar), the cast includes the entire Vivid Stage Ensemble. This reading marks the first time the group has appeared in its entirety since March 2020. Ensemble members include: Nicole Callender (West Orange), Clark Carmichael (Montclair), Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair), Laura Eksrand (Livingston), Noreen Farley (Clinton), Dave Maulbeck (Maplewood), Scott McGowan (Maplewood), Daria M. Sullivan (Montclair), Jason Szamreta (Rahway), Harriett Trangucci (Summit) and Emaline Williams (Hackettstown).

Vivid Stage will require all visitors to show proof of vaccination and a photo ID for all events, and to mask throughout their time in the facility. Proof of vaccination may include a valid paper vaccination record, a photo of a valid vaccination record, the NJ Docket App, or equivalent app from your state. Visitors who are under 12 years old-and therefore ineligible for vaccination-are exempt from the requirement, but must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult and masked throughout the performance.

"Middletown" will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit on Saturday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20, and $15 for students 25 and younger. For touchless advance ticket purchases, go to https://www.vividstage.org/middletown-will-eno. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theatre. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.