MATISYAHU Comes to Debonair Music Hall in March

Black Box Studios, The Elated System & Deboanir Music Hall will present two nights with Matisyahu, ft. opener DuvBear, at Debonair Music Hall on March 25 and 26. Doors open at 6;30PM. showtime is 7:30PM, and tickets are $65 general admission/$85 reserved (all ages are welcome).

Creativity is like a fire in a fireplace: You have to tend it or it will go out. For nearly two decades, Matisyahu has kept his creative spirit aflame by evolving his sound, melding genres, and testing the limits of the musical traditions that have inspired him. His latest release, Hold The Fire, and its leadoff single “Fireproof” takes inspiration from a fire dream inspired by Matisyahu's Old Testament religion, which has meant so much to his spiritual and creative life since his recording career began in 2004 and his breakout track "King Without a Crown" blasted into the Billboard charts in 2005.

In a roundabout way, those same Old Testament roots springboarded Matisyahu's music career. Growing up outside New York City, the young Matthew Miller followed jam bands like Phish and the Grateful Dead. Then, in Bob Marley and reggae, he found that the messaging of Rastafarianism was sourced in part from that same Old Testament. The sound that emerged on his first albums—including his first two studio releases as well as 2005's Gold-certified Live at Stubb's—embraced both the spirit of reggae and his spirituality and roots in Judaism. Buoyed by hits like "King Without a Crown," albums like the Grammy-nominated and Billboard No.1-ranked Youth in 2006, and the Gold-certified 2009 antiwar hit "One Day" (streamed over 150 million times on Spotify alone), he toured extensively through the second half of the aughts with a high-energy stage show that has since grown to include more improvisation. All the while his music expanded into a shapeshifting collision of reggae, hip-hop, alt rock and boldly inventive pop.

Today, he continues to be inspired by evolving musical trends, finding linkages and loops between eras and genres. Matisyahu's spirituality has evolved in parallel with his music, though his Jewish heritage remains a central theme throughout his life and music. The new EP, Hold The Fire (out February 2024), also finds him reflecting on celebrity and artistic success. For Matisyahu, “the unbelievable and miraculous feeling of being connected to our people” is what keeps the creative fire alight.

Opening act Duvbear is a 18 year-old artist whose music captures the essence of his life experiences. His songs delve into personal struggles and the ways he overcomes them, all while weaving in his deep connection to Jewish spirituality. As the son of Grammy-nominated reggae artist Matisyahu and having an older brother (Laivy), he is following in his footsteps. Duvbear is carving out his own path, declaring his independence and committing to a unique musical identity.

Black Box Studios is some-time event producer and the area's only collaborative performing arts school and cutting-edge professional theater, est. 2007 by Englewood's Matt Okin: The Elated System is the Englewood, NJ-based trans-cultural think tank and mixed-media film production studio of electro-acoustic composer/visual artist Danny Howard Hamilton. Together, Black Box & Elated recently wrapped up a year+ of special appearances by both secular and Jewish-interest music and comedy acts in Teaneck, which included sold-out performances from comedian Elon Gold; The Aryeh Kunstler Band; Israel Portoy; Soulfarm; J-Sketch Comedy; Distant Cousins; the redevelopment of The Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING; James Maddock; Willie Nile; Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham in Edward Albee's FRAGMENTS; The Cure's Reeves Gabrels and his genre-free improv rock outfit Doom Dogs; comedians Jim Florentine, Don Jamieson, and Mark Riccadonna; Dog Party, and more.

