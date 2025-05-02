Lineup For 2025 Jersey City Comedy Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art House Productions has announced the lineup for the 2025 Jersey City Comedy Festival, taking place June 10–14. From more than 345 submissions, 44 comedians from 10 states and Canada have been selected to perform in the festival's stand-up competition.

Four showcase competitions will feature 11 comics each, leading up to the Best of the Fest Final on June 14. Two performers will be awarded $1,000 in cash, bookings at major comedy clubs, and the Best of the Fest title.

The festival opens on June 10 and 11 with two headlining performances at Art House Productions. Headliners will be announced shortly. Past headliners include Jessica Kirson, Gilbert Gottfried, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, and Kyle Gordon.

Selected Stand-Up Comics Include:Anjelica Scannura, Christopher Scopo, Ivi Demi, Himanshu, Nick Astor, Olivia Hill, Ben Rosenfeld, James Tanford, Ryan Roman, Sean Conrad & Denham Demac, Cathy Zhao, Olivia Carter, Bryan McKenna, Cam Phoenix, Cansu, Christian Escoto, Mike Shanks, Nina Phan, Philipp Kostelecky, Anne Stesney, Ramsey Daniels, Jon Bander, Travis Grossi, Vishal Krishnasami, Andre Malhotra, Andreas Loizou, Bobby Pelligrino, Jaclyn Lore-Edwards, Matt Dundas, Ryan Lodge, Shubh Panda, Maximillian Lowe, Phillip Bramwell, Ryan Shipley, Gretchen Hah, Brian Rabadeau, Carly Polistina, Dillon Krause, Dylan O'Keeffe, Alex Grubard, Bret Raybould, James King, Igor Martinez, and Jamal Russell.

