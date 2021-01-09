Kick Company Live! To Stream Virtually For Lunch Break

New Jersey's celebrated Kick Dance Studios is proud to announce the debut performance of their competition dancers, Kick Company Live! Kick has held an annual charity performance each February, giving their dancers a chance to debut their competitive routines for friends and family while giving back to the community.

Over the years, the studio has raised over $100,000 for various local charities, Despite the ongoing pandemic, Kick was eager to continue the tradition of teaching their dancers to use their talents for good and has pivoted this very special event to a livestream.

This year, Kick is pleased to support Lunch Break. To raise funds for this important organization, the studio is selling exclusive tee-shirts through their website. As a caring community, Lunch Break freely provides food, clothing, life skills and fellowship to those in need in Monmouth County and beyond. Serving everyone with compassion and dignity, Lunch Break strives to break the cycle of poverty guide community members in need to self-sufficiency and healthier, more productive lifestyles.

The streams, free to watch, will be available on Saturday, February 20th (9am-4pm) and Saturday February 27th (11am-3pm). Each stream will feature dancers between the ages of 4 and 16, performing a variety of styles including tap, jazz, hip hop, acro, contemporary and musical theatre. Though this year will be presented virtually, a guest judge will still be on hand to provide real-time feedback, live after each performance. To allow for social distancing, routines will be spaced out and presented over two separate dates. A full schedule for the streams will be available on Kick's website.

Specializing in beginner dancers of all ages, Kick offers the highest quality dance classes in a non-competitive and supportive environment and has a dance, theater or acro class for everyone. For 18 years and counting, Kick has provided the highest quality of dance, vocal and theatre lessons in Monmouth County. These virtual performances will prove once again that Kick is truly More Than Just Great Dancing!

Kick raises more than $10,000 annually for charities through ticket sales, ad journal sales, and concessions at an annual winter "Kick for a Cause" Performance and our holiday show "The Rumson Fair Haven Holiday Spectacular". Students come to us from Rumson, Fair Haven, Oceanport, Little Silver, Red Bank, Monmouth Beach, Long Branch, Eatontown, Shrewsbury, Oceanport, NJ and beyond. Since its founding, Kick has grown from 60 to 500 students, driven mainly by referrals. Team Kick has won numerous awards in regional competitions including Best Choreography, Overall High Score, Most Entertaining, Most Moving and Team Spirit. With state of the art air-conditioned facilities, professional dance floors (Sprung Marley Dance Floor, Rumson and Wood, Fair Haven), video monitoring, dancewear retail stores, waiting room (Rumson), a variety of and a Tumble Trak for Acro, Kick is the only dance studio in Central New Jersey to receive the More Than Just Great Dancing accreditation. To learn more about Kick Dance Studios and Kick Company Live!, visit www.kickdancestudios.com.