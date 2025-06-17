Katherine Brucchieri Named to Mayo Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Katherine (“Kat”) Brucchieri, a resident of Harding, New Jersey, has been named to Mayo Performing Arts Center’s Board of Trustees.

“We are thrilled to add Kat to the MPAC Board of Trustees. Her extensive professional experience, passion for the arts and commitment to her community are perfectly aligned with MPAC’s long-range strategic goals and will help further strengthen our Board,” said Greg Supron, Chairman, MPAC Board of Trustees.

“I am honored to join the Board of Trustees and give back to a theatre that brings so much creativity, joy, and inspiration to others,” Mrs. Brucchieri said. “When I became a parent, I made it a priority to expose my children to the arts early on. After moving to New Jersey, we discovered MPAC and began attending performances together. What started as a few outings quickly became something more. MPAC became a meaningful part of our lives, a place to come together as a family to connect and recharge.”

Mrs. Brucchieri has been actively involved with MPAC for several years. Her daughter is a student in MPAC’s Performing Arts School, and the family proudly supports the theatre as Starlight Society members. Kat currently serves as Vice Chair of MPAC’s DEIA Committee, which promotes inclusion and community engagement, and is also a member of the Starlight Ball Committee, which works to raise vital funds for MPAC’s arts education programs.

“As I got more involved and began volunteering on various committees, my connection to MPAC deepened,” she adds. “I saw firsthand how much MPAC gives to the community. It is more than a theatre. MPAC is a welcoming, inclusive space that goes to extraordinary lengths to ensure people of all ages, abilities, cultures, and communities feel seen, valued, and invited to share in a love for the arts. When I think about the future, I imagine my children bringing their own children here. That is the kind of legacy I want to help preserve and grow, not just for my family, but for everyone who walks through MPAC’s doors. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role and to support the continued growth and impact of this remarkable theatre.”

Kat brings a background in law, finance, the arts, and community engagement. After working in structured credit at Sculptor Capital Management in New York City, she lived abroad, pursuing her creative interests in photography before settling in Dallas, where she opened a successful portrait studio rooted in the purpose of empowering, uplifting, and supporting others, helping them reconnect with their inner strength and sense of self. Today, she focuses on supporting nonprofits and mission-driven causes as a meaningful way to serve others.

In addition to her volunteer roles at MPAC, Kat has been deeply involved in her children’s school community, having previously chaired the annual gala, served on the Executive Parent Committee, and led the effort to bring the World Culture Festival to life, an event that recognizes and celebrates the diverse cultures within the school and beyond. Her past volunteer work also includes serving as Chair of the Chatham Borough DEI Committee and as a member of the Outreach Committee for the Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Department, where she supported public engagement through photography.

Throughout each chapter of her journey, Kat has combined strategic insight with creativity and a steadfast commitment to community. She is consistently driven by a desire to uplift others and create positive impact, an approach she continues to carry forward in all she does.

