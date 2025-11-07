Jay Leno Returns To bergenPAC This Month

Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, N.J., will host comedian and former talk show host Jay Leno on Friday, November 14, at 8:00 p.m. Don't miss "An Evening with Jay Leno," a one-night-only stand-up comedy show featuring the legendary comedian. This event showcases Leno's enduring popularity and his exceptional ability to connect with audiences through his humour and performance.



Jay Leno is widely characterized as "the hardest working man in show business." An acclaimed TV late night show host and stand-up comedian, Leno is also a best-selling children's book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist. Leno's late night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the #1-rated "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” After the first two years, Jay Leno never lost a single ratings year in which he served as host.



When he's not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally; participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children's books, and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines. And in his "spare" time (as if he has any), he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles. In fact, he has built a number of cars, including an acclaimed eco-car in his eco-friendly green garage.



Leno is the recipient of many honors, including Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide awards, Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize, recipient of the Patriot Award given by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and being the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events. He and his wife Mavis, an ardent human rights activist, live in Los Angeles.