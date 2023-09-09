JCTC to Host Symposium For Immigrant Artists

As part of Jersey City Theater Center's 2024-25 strategic planning, Executive Producer Olga Levina, will host a conversation with all immigrant artists. Levina, a fellow immigrant who was born in Ukraine and grew up in Belarus is passionate about bringing diverse work to JCTC. The symposium will feature a number of speakers including Singaporean host/producer Jody Doo (Through the Door/2021, The Internet Ruined My Life/2016 and Creepy Country/2015, Producer/Host at Rattlestick Theater 2020-2023, Producer at Spellbound Theatre 2018-Present) and Taiwanese Dennis Yueh-Yeh, Director of Performance, Storytelling & Community at MOCA. The Immigrant Artist Symposium is supported by Healthier JC.

The Immigrant Artist Symposium will feature an afternoon of open conversation for immigrant artists by immigrant arts leaders. Refreshments will be provided. The event will take place at Jersey City Theater Center (165 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302 / Entrance from Barrow St., Jersey City, NJ, 07302) on Saturday, September 30 at 2:00PM. Reservations are free and available at www.JCTCenter.org. Immigrant artists of all disciplines are welcome.

"I was born in Ukraine, and now, more than ever, I understand the importance of immigrants coming together to create a microcosm for exploring diverse cultural perspectives and ensuring inclusivity, especially now during the ongoing political debate on immigration, which is a fundamental freedom for world citizens. In our ever-changing world, the time for unity is now," emphasized Olga Levina, Executive Director at JCTC. She added, "The arts have always been a driving force in my life, fostering independent thinking, opinion formation, and advocacy. Hosting immigrant artists is crucial, particularly with the recent closure of opportunities for emerging artists and the limited avenues for immigrant artists in the United States. We eagerly anticipate hearing from immigrant artists about their needs for thriving in their careers here in the USA."

About Olga Levina

Olga Levina is a co-founder of JCTC and as Executive Producer she oversees JCTC's mission, visual and performing arts programming. Under her leadership, JCTC's team produced and presented theatre, music, dance, film, visual arts and other performances, including thematic series –Universal, Justice, Happiness, Identity, Vanity, Borderless, Disruptions and Fear and created such programs as JCTC-KIDS; JCTC-Conversations; Arts-4-All, JCTC-Films, Artists in Residency, DirectorsLab, Jersey City New Play Festival and The BOX. Levina has worked as a dancer-choreographer, actress and director.

She graduated from Minsk School of the Performing Arts, studied acting with V. Bondarenko (Gorky's Russian Theatre in Minsk),Yuri Lutinsky, acting and directing with Jorge Cacheiro (MFA in Theatre, MSU). Levina received Belarusian Philharmonic Award for the most creative choreography for Woman's Nature in 1988. She also attended Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, Sally Jonson Studio, Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance(NYC) and holds BFA in Acting from Montclair University.

Dennis is a talented director, playwright, and interpreter/translator for the arts. Originally from Taiwan, Dennis brings a unique perspective to his work, delving into themes of sexuality, power structure, and diaspora experiences.

With an MA in Performance Studies from NYU, Dennis has honed his craft and garnered invaluable experience. He is also an alumnus of Drama League's New York Directing Fellowship, Target Margin Theater's Institute Fellowship, and a member of Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab. Having previously worked with The Living Theatre, Dennis co-founded Al Límite Collective alongside other former The Living Theatre members.

To learn more about Dennis and his incredible body of work, visit his website: www.dennisyuehyehli.com

About Jersey City Theater Center

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization committed to inspiring conversations about important issues of our times through the arts. Co-founded by Executive Producer Olga Levina, an immigrant from Belarus, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) produces and presents universal yet locally relevant works, emphasizing social justice and human rights. Since 2006, JCTC has provided a platform for all artistic voices to be heard in Jersey City, with the aim of sparking meaningful cross-cultural dialogue that helps build a greater understanding, mutual respect and better communities in New Jersey.

Programming made possible by numerous supporters, including the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, Hudson County, the City of Jersey City, and the Office of Cultural Affairs. For those who are interested in attending any of the performances, sponsoring any of the upcoming productions, or purchasing tickets for large groups, please email info@jctcenter.org.