JCTC Explores Meanings & Implications of Fate with Destiny: Local To Global Perspectives 

In its first group art show of a new decade, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) asks a question so universal it cuts to the core of the Human Condition - What is Destiny?

JCTC selects topics that are global in scope yet relevant to the community and the theme of Destiny attracted a diverse array of artists who explored the subject with a variety of styles, mediums and viewpoints.

Destiny: Local To Global Perspectives opens Friday, February 7, at Merseles Studios, 339 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302. The series includes an Art Talk (Feb. 17), where several Destiny artists will discuss their approach to the topic and how their work speaks to its theme, and a Closing Reception (Feb. 28).

The Destiny: Local To Global Perspectives even runs 6:00pm - 10:00pm and includes artist reception.

"Meaningful art inspires us to ask questions and to have conversations around those questions," said Olga Levina, Artistic Director, JCTC. "Each and every one of us, at some point in our lives asks, what is my destiny? If everyone's destiny is already predetermined, should we even try to make a difference? Once you start asking that question on the individual level, you eventually have to ask the same questions of our community, our country and our culture. "

The work was selected through an open call process - artists submitted pieces in response to the very human paradox of never being certain exactly what we can control in our lives and what in our lives are beyond our control. The Art Call challenged artists to respond to such prompts as "Are we bound for destiny or does destiny happen to us? Is it coincidence or synchronicity? Do we determine our fate or are we victims of it? What does our society of diverse & complex human beings believe or avoid believing? What are the cultural norms and do they conform to or rebel against those norms?"

Destiny: Local To Global Perspectives is curated by Atim Annette Oton, a Nigerian-born, American and British educated designer turned curator. In addition to curating JCTC's Destiny: Local To Global Perspectives, the Stories of Greenville Art Walk and other JCTC events, this Jersey City resident is the director of Calabar Gallery in Harlem and founder of the Creative Side, an arts and design consultancy.

"The work in this show deals with destiny as an unknown territory that uses the knowledge of one's past but is also a journey of discovery and letting go," said Oton. "The artists all come from different cultural backgrounds and use a variety of different mediums. Yet, all the work shares a commonality of theme and is personal, reflective and contemplative. No matter who the artist is or what medium they use, they look at Destiny from everyday life to an imagined or dream world. What I love the most about this exhibition is that truly explores the unknown, but is filled with hope and possibilities."

Artists featured in Destiny: Local To Global Perspectives: Geraldine Anderson Gaines - Rites of Passage (Mixed Media); Ian "Billy Bones" Murphy - Divination/Oracle Cards (Mixed Media on Paper); Nanette Reynolds Beachner - The Journey to Destiny (Mixed Media, found paper & acrylics); Grigory Gurevich - Universal Concept (Pen & Ink on Paper); Catalina Aranguren - conocimiento de sí mismo (Photography); Janhavi Firke - Tarpa Dance Warli Painting (Wood & Fire) Erin Kuhn - Duality (Mixed Media); Lawrence Ciarallo - Our Dreams (chasing invisible butterflies with nets) (Mixed Media) Monika Karla - Faculties of Energy (Oil on Canvas) Tyber Qalipu Mishipeshu Murphy - Ta'pu (Mixed Media Book); Donchellee Fulwood - The Light Approach (Acrylic on Canvas); Duda Penteado - Immigration-Emigration (Mixed Media on canvas); Anna Kasperowitz - The Liberation of Eve (Acrylic and Gold Leaf on Wood Panel); David James - Saint Jamaal, In the Distance, (_Blank_) Expectation (Digital Art); Cecilia Martinez - The Self Portraits: When It Reigns (Mixed Media); Akil Roper - Flashing Lights (Acrylic on Canvas).

For more information visit: www.JCTCenter.org





