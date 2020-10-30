Holmdel Theatre Company to Present Virtual Concert of Tony Winner Alice Ripley

ALICE RIPLEY: Songs Under An Evening Sky will take place on Monday, November 16th at 7 PM ET.

Holmdel Theatre Company will present the virtual concert Alice Ripley: Songs Under An Evening Sky on Monday, November 16th at 7 PM ET. Presented by popular demand, this is a live stream playback of Tony Winner Alice Ripley's sold-out Broadway at the Barn concert, originally presented October 24th.

Songs Under An Evening Sky will treat you to a night of fabulous music and magical storytelling outside New Jersey's Duncan Smith Theatre. The musical theatre legend will perform a variety of soaring melodies and smooth, powerful lyrics by your favorite songwriters. Featuring songs by Tom Kitt/Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal), The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Judy Garland, and more!

Alice is delighted to once again return to Holmdel to bring you this intimate, outdoor event filmed in front of a live, socially distanced audience. She hopes sharing her first live performance since the pandemic began will be healing to all. The night also includes a bonus exclusive acoustic set of Alice's originals performed inside the theatre.

"It was so wonderful to see people enjoy live entertainment again, '' said Holmdel Theatre Company Executive Director Colleen Cook. "You could tell the audience was craving it and Alice really delivered. I am thrilled to partner with Broadwayworld and make this concert more accessible to a wider audience."

Photography/Videography for Songs Under An Evening Sky is provided by Michael Kushner Photography and sound design by HTC Technical Director Chris Szczerbienski. Tickets are $20 and now on sale online. Additional information available at https://www.holmdeltheatrecompany.org/

ABOUT Alice Ripley

Alice Ripley earned critical acclaim and won the Best Actress in a Musical Tony and Helen Hayes awards for her work as Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock opera, Next to Normal. Ms. Ripley received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her work as conjoined twin Violet Hilton in the cult hit, Side Show, and has been a part of seven original Broadway casts. Alice starred in the one woman off-Broadway play Pink Unicorn on three different stages. Film and television credits include Kathleen, Sophia's mother, on GIRLBOSS (Netflix), Leslie in the award-winning indie musical movie, SUGAR!, Bear With Us, The Way I Remember It, Muckland, Sing Along, Isn't It Delicious, The Adulterer, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods and Hee Haw. Ripley is an accomplished musician and has written and produced her own music. Recordings include "Daily Practice: Vol 1," "Outtasite," "RIPLEY EP," and "Everything's Fine," as well as numerous Broadway cast and compilation albums.

