HOLLYWOOD IN NEW JERSEY Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will celebrate the illustrious world of Hollywood through a performance by The New Jersey Symphony.



Experience some of the most iconic film music ever created, conducted by guest conductor David Newman, an Oscar-nominated film composer who continues the esteemed legacy of his father, Alfred Newman—renowned for his contributions to the golden age of film scoring and the creator of the iconic 20th Century Fox fanfare.



Acclaimed German pianist Sebastian Knauer will also be performing alongside the orchestra, enhancing this evening dedicated to beloved silver-screen masterpieces. This distinguished concert is scheduled for Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. The repertoire will feature selections from a variety of celebrated composers, including the Newman family, who together have received 13 Academy Awards and an impressive 93 nominations.

Attendees can look forward to hearing music from such notable films as A Beautiful Mind, Spartacus, The Robe, How the West Was Won, Basic Instinct, and many others. We encourage you not to miss this opportunity to experience Hollywood in New Jersey with David Newman and Sebastian Knauer.



Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, October 31, at 10:00 a.m.