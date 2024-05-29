HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Returns to Newark this Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hip Hop Nutcracker will return to The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. A highlight of the holiday season, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, returns to NJPAC where it was created.



The Hip Hop Nutcracker has been performed more than 250 times in 70 cities and the secret to its success is the powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ and an electric violinist who turn the beloved Nutcracker score on its head. The re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic story smashes hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky’s timeless music together for a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event that takes audiences on a journey celebrating love, community and the magic of the holiday season.



This urban dance retelling of the timeless fairy tale boasts rap legend Kurtis Blow. The first rapper to be signed by a major label in 1979, Blow is considered one of hip hop’s founding fathers and will perform as the MC of The Hip Hop Nutcracker.



Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Through the modern, self-expressive gaze of hip hop culture, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker celebrate the magic of the entire holiday season on the most inclusive holiday of them all – New Year’s Eve, a time for new beginnings.



Created in 2013 by Emmy winner Jennifer Weber (also Oliver nominated, and a two-time Tony nominee), who also directs and choreographs the show, and writer Mike Fitelson, the production has evolved into a masterpiece due to the creators’ never-ending commitment to enhancing the production, and dancers who continue to raise the bar each year. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is executive produced by three-time Tony winner Eva Price.

