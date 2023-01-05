Giordano's FEDORA Gets Encore Screening at The Ridgefield Playhouse on January 22

The Met's 2022-23 season of live movie theater transmissions continues at The Ridgefield Playhouse. The first screening of 2023 is an Encore in HD presentation of Umberto Giordano's Fedora on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 12:30pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

Giordano's exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met's new production promises to deliver. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today's most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała.

Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora's confidante, and baritone Artur Ruciński is the diplomat De Siriex, with much-loved Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera's three distinctive settings-a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps. Tickets are FREE for students 18 & under!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.