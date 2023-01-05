Giordano's FEDORA Gets Encore Screening at The Ridgefield Playhouse on January 22

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Giordano's exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years.

Jan. 05, 2023  
The Met's 2022-23 season of live movie theater transmissions continues at The Ridgefield Playhouse. The first screening of 2023 is an Encore in HD presentation of Umberto Giordano's Fedora on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 12:30pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

Giordano's exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met's new production promises to deliver. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today's most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé's murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała.

Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora's confidante, and baritone Artur Ruciński is the diplomat De Siriex, with much-loved Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera's three distinctive settings-a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps. Tickets are FREE for students 18 & under!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.




New Jersey Arts Community to Offer Free Public Events in Celebration of the 2023 National Photo
New Jersey Arts Community to Offer Free Public Events in Celebration of the 2023 National Day of Racial Healing
The Creating Change Network and ArtPride New Jersey has curated a line-up of 11 public arts events in celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing, which takes place January 17, 2023.
Cast and Creative Team Announced for LIVING & BREATHING World Premiere at Two River Th Photo
Cast and Creative Team Announced for LIVING & BREATHING World Premiere at Two River Theater
The new year brings a new world premiere to Red Bank! Continuing its theatrical season, Two River Theater will present the darkly funny and complex Living & Breathing, written by Mando Alvarado and directed by Rebecca Martínez. 
THE GIVER Comes to The Growing Stage Photo
THE GIVER Comes to The Growing Stage
The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey will presents its first Studio Series of the 41st season, THE GIVER, January 19-22.
Centenary Stage Companys Conservatory Of Dance Returns For 2023 Spring Semester Photo
Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory Of Dance Returns For 2023 Spring Semester
Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory of Dance is back for the 2023 Spring Semester. This session will offer 2 eight-week courses as well as 1 sixteen-week course. The first session will run January 9 through March 5 and the second session will run March 5 through April 30 with one session running January 9 through April 30.

