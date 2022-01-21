George Street Playhouse to Present American-English Language Premiere of BAIPÁS by Jacobo Morales

George Street Playhouse will welcome back audiences to the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center with the captivating new production of Baipás by Jacobo Morales, directed by Julio Monge, opening March 1st - March, 20th, 2022.

"We are truly honored to welcome the extremely talented, award-winning Director/Choreographer Julio Monge to George Street Playhouse for the American English-language premiere by Academy Award nominee Jacobo Morales, considered to be one of the most influential filmmakers in Puerto Rican history," said Artistic Director David Saint.

A romantic "pas de deux," Baipás presents a world in which two people are thrown into a strange place together and come to choose life and love. Faced with consequences of past choices and the possibilities of second chances, Lorena (Maggie Bofill) and Antonio (Jorge Luna) find themselves unexpectedly in one another's arms-enchanted by the thrill of the unknown and enrapt by the seductive allure of a Bolero.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org

The design and production team includes: Julio Monge - Director/Choreographer; Wilson Chin - Set Designer, Jason Lyons - Lighting Designer, Javier Diaz - Composer; Harry Nadal - Costume Designer; Caite Hevner - Projection Designer; Germán Martínez - Sound Designer; Cheryl Mintz - Production Stage Manager.