Gateway Playhouse to Present SCROOGE THE MUSICAL In December

Gateway Playhouse will present Scrooge the Musical for two weekends, December 5–7 and December 12–14, marking the return of the holiday classic to the Somers Point stage. For the first time, the theatre will add Saturday matinee performances to meet audience demand.

Directed by Chip Garrison, Scrooge the Musical is based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, with music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse. The production follows Ebenezer Scrooge on his journey with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come as he rediscovers compassion and generosity during the holiday season.

The cast includes Nathan Moore (Into the Woods, A New London Christmas) as Ebenezer Scrooge and Scott Friedman (South Pacific, Into the Woods) as Bob Cratchit.

Garrison, who also directed Gateway’s 2023 and 2024 holiday productions (A New London Christmas Carol and White Christmas), said his adaptation will feature the original score’s well-known songs—including “I Like Life,” “I Hate People,” “Thank You Very Much,” and “Christmas Morning”—while maintaining a family-friendly tone.

Gateway Board President Katie Calvi said, “Chip is our director of holiday magic. The joy he has for the Christmas season shines through in every holiday production he directs for the Gateway.”