GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER to be Presented at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

A progressive white couple's proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her Black fiancé home to meet them in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" Feb. 14-23, at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor Campus of Mercer County Community College.

Blindsided by their daughter's whirlwind romance and fearful for her future, Matt and Christina Drayton quickly come to realize the difference between supporting a mixed-race couple in your newspaper and welcoming one into your family. But they're surprised to find they aren't the only ones with concerns about the match, and it's not long before a multi-family clash of racial and generational difference sweeps across the Draytons' idyllic San Francisco terrace.

"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" is a stage adaptation written by Todd Kreidler based on the 1967 American romantic comedy-drama film starring Spencer Tracy (in his final role), Sidney Poitier, and Katharine Hepburn. The film was one of the few at the time to depict an interracial marriage in a positive light, as interracial marriage historically had been illegal in many states. It was the ninth and final on-screen pairing of Tracy and Hepburn. Tracy was very ill during filming, which was completed just 17 days before his death in June 1967.

The cast of "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" features Nob'l of Piscataway, N.J., as Dr. John Prentice; Ariel Gruhin of Yardley, Pa., as Joanna Drayton; Victor Barretta of Manchester, N.J., as Matt Drayton; Linda Cunningham of Yardley as Christina Drayton; Darlene C. Ellis of Lakewood, N.J., as Matilda 'Tillie' Binks; Michael Gilbert of Plainsboro, N.J., as Monsignor Ryan; Di Shawn J. Gandy of Edison, N.J., as John Prentice, Sr.; Dreama Su of Lawrenceville, N.J., as Mary Prentice; and Dawn Lanoue of Metuchen, N.J., as Hillary St. George. Sandra Ward of Woodbridge Twp, N.J., will greet audiences with a pre-show performance as the guest vocalist, accompanied by Lawrence Allen, Joe Nappi and Gerard Barnes, for a series of musical selections.

The show is directed by guest director Diane L. Parker of Laurence Harbor, N.J., and is produced by Rob Michael Lasky and Deb Lasky. Other members of the Production Team include Stage Managers Sherese Bulluck and Rachel Piscopo, Set Designer Shawn Simmons, Lighting Designer Aaron Jelinek, Sound Engineer Eric Collins, Costume Designer Anthony Wurtz, and Props Designer Philip Rieschick.

