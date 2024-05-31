First Lady of New Jersey Tammy Murphy to Moderate Panel on the Power of Arts in Maternal Health

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center is producing a series of virtual panels titled Creative Pathways: Arts, Health and Innovation in New Jersey, with support and participation from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health.



Creative Pathways assembles state leaders and advocates in healthcare, social services, arts and education for insightful conversations on building healthy, inclusive communities through the transformative power of the arts.



The series is part of Prudential presents North to Shore Festival, the second annual three-city, three-weekend celebration of arts and ideas taking place in June in Asbury Park, Atlantic City and Newark.



“As we celebrate the second annual Prudential presents North to Shore Festival, I am thrilled to participate in a panel that demonstrates the incredibly unique nature of this festival,” says First Lady Tammy Murphy who is moderating a conversation on June 18. “Not only does the festival bring together top performers from around the world and across our state, but it also allows us to come together to partake in meaningful conversations about the challenges our state faces. Improving maternal and infant health is an urgent priority for our administration, and I am thrilled to take the stage with experts in the field to discuss innovative approaches to making New Jersey the gold standard for maternal and infant care.”



Featured topics in the Creative Pathways series include New Jersey's first arts-on-prescription program, food justice and maternal well-being. Each program also includes a short performance related to the panel's subject matter.



“Creative Pathways is possible because the State of New Jersey is a change agent and NJPAC a national leader at the intersection of arts, health and well-being,” says Aly Maier Lokuta, Senior Director, Arts & Well-Being at NJPAC. “In this series, leaders in arts and well-being will share how to develop impactful programs and expand access to these life-enhancing experiences.”



“We know that arts can play a powerful role in improving better health,” says Jonathan R. Pearson, Executive Director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. “The arts are pivotal to an individual's health journey because they help reduce stress, promote self-expression, mindfulness and increase social connections. The arts are also an effective tool for conveying health messaging and encouraging healthy behaviors.”



The first Creative Pathways program takes place June 12, 2024, from 4 – 5 PM ET. “Cultivating Advocacy: Leveraging the Arts for Food Justice” is about harnessing creativity to raise awareness, drive policy change and foster community engagement in the fight against food insecurity and inequality.



On June 18, 2024, from 12 – 1 PM ET, First Lady of New Jersey Tammy Murphy will lead a conversation on “Harmonizing Health: The Transformative Power of Arts in Maternal Well-Being.” The panel will explore how creative engagement fosters resilience, self-expression and emotional healing throughout the journey of motherhood.



The series closes on June 26, 2024, at 4 – 5 PM ET with a conversation on “Prescribing Creativity: Promoting Health Equity through Arts-on-Prescription.” ArtsRx, the state's first social prescribing program launched by NJPAC in collaboration with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Rutgers University-Newark, is the focal point in this exploration of the impact of artistic activities on individual and community well-being.



For more information and to RSVP for Health and Wellness events at the festival visit NorthtoShore.com.



Comments