First Fridays Downtown Trenton Gets Back To Basics

First Fridays Downtown Trenton was launched seven years ago as a way to keep the capital district energized after business hours with a lively, block party-type happening. The event has grown into one of the most popular community-wide gatherings in Downtown Trenton.

Once a month, from May to October, South Warren and West Front Streets come alive with music, food and fun activities for the whole family. The first First Fridays of 2023, held on May 5, was very well attended, despite a few passing rain showers.

First Fridays Downtown Trenton 2023 Schedule

June 2, July 7, August 4, September 1, October 6

5 to 10 pm

South Warren and West Front Streets

(One block from the Old Barracks Museum)

“We're going 'back to basics' with this year's First Fridays theme, providing a fun, family-friendly atmosphere and the opportunity to fellowship with your neighbors,” says Latarsha Burke, CEO/Executive Director of the African American Cultural Collaborative of Mercer County, which is presenting the series in collaboration with the City of Trenton, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, and the Trenton Downtown Association (TDA) to broaden its scope.

Entertainment will range from DJs to spoken word to jazz ensembles. “We are committed to showcasing the talents of new and local talent,” notes Burke.

The June 2 First Fridays event will be hosted by Deekay and IMD with DJ Playnwudo. There will also be live music by artists Kozzie Kellz, Jax The Geenius and Gifted Goddess.

Save the dates for the remaining First Fridays:

July 7 | August 4 | September 1 | October 6

“You can expect a vibrant street fair atmosphere, great music, amazing food and lots of activities,” adds Burke.