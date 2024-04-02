FROM BIRMINGHAM TO BOTSWANA To Be Presented At Pollak Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Monmouth University Center for the Arts - Pollak Theatre will present From Birmingham To Botswana on Sunday April 28th 2024 at 4:00pm.

Experience Gwen Moten's powerful one-woman play presented by Dunbar Repertory Company. Commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Birmingham Church bombing during the Civil Rights Movement, Moten weaves captivating storytelling and exceptional singing, sharing her personal connections to the event.

Exploring the historical context of social movements and drawing parallels from her travels in apartheid-era South Africa and East Berlin, Moten's performance delivers an unforgettable journey through history and international perspectives.