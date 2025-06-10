Ehrlich Brothers Bring Magic Spectacle To NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) is excited to welcome the Ehrlich Brothers on Sunday, September 28th, for their U.S. debut of Diamonds â€” the world's biggest magic show!

Direct from sold-out European arenas, this mind-blowing spectacle features epic illusions, explosive pyrotechnics, and jaw-dropping stunts that have amazed over 4.5 million fans.

From bending steel and growing trees onstage to death-defying escapes, the Ehrlich Brothers deliver magic on a mega scale, packed with energy, heart, and wonder for the whole family.

Tickets to see Ehrlich Brothers are on sale now. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

