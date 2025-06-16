East Lynne To Host Fundraiser THERE'S NO BIZ LIKE SHOWBIZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



East Lynne Theater Company will host a night of elegance, entertainment and generosity at its annual fundraising gala, held this year at La Mer Beachfront Resort's The Pier House, owned by longtime Cape May residents the Andy family, on Sept. 20.

The gala's theme, “There's No Biz Like Showbiz,” sets the stage for an exceptional evening at The Pier House, one of Cape May's most esteemed beachfront dining establishments. The event promises a memorable celebration that unites the community in support of this vital local nonprofit. Attendees will be treated to a gourmet dinner on the restaurant's stunning terrace and expertly prepared dishes by The Pier House's award-winning chef, Les Bender, complemented by live performances from acclaimed vocalist Paula Johns and the dynamic sounds of DJ Ed McDonough, who will blend timeless classics with contemporary favorites.

“This is a great gift to East Lynne,” said Board President Susan Tischler of La Mer's contribution to the event. “The Andy family has always been incredible supporters of our theater company and we could not be more grateful and excited to have our annual gala at The Pier House.”

A prime example of the Andy family's continued largesse was a significant donation last year to name the stage at the new Clemans Theater for the Arts at the Allen AME Church after their late father, Gus Andy, a prominent Cape May businessman with a deep devotion to East Lynne.

“We are truly honored and delighted to host East Lynne Theater Company's gala at The Pier House,” said George Andy, managing partner of La Mer Beachfront Resort. “The arts and this community were deeply important to my father, Gus Andy, and East Lynne Theater Company has always held a special place in his heart. It means a great deal to our family to continue supporting a cause that celebrates creativity and brings people together.”

Proceeds from the evening will directly support East Lynne Theater Company's operating budget.

“We are excited to gather with our longtime and recent supporters to celebrate the transformative impact the arts can have,” said East Lynne's Executive Director Mark David Boberick. “This gala is not only a celebration, but an opportunity to raise crucial funds for our theater company, to help us become South Jersey's premier arts organization.”

The event, which takes place 6-10 p.m., Sept. 20, will also feature a live auction, raffle prizes, and dancing under the stars. Festive cocktail attire is preferred. Tickets are $175 per person. The Pier House is located at 1317 Beach Ave. in Cape May, CapeMayLaMer.com. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to EastLynneTheater.org.

