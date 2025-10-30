East Lynne Theater Company To Present One-Night-only Staged Reading Of JERSEY LAWMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



East Lynne Theater Company will present an encore, one-night-only performance of Jersey Lawman: A Life on the Right Side of Crime at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 15, at the Clemans Theater for the Arts, 717 Franklin Street in Cape May. Adapted for the stage by Thomas Raniszewski, the staged reading is based on the memoir by Jim Plousis and George Ingram, chronicling Plousis’ four-decade career in law enforcement—from his beginnings as an Ocean City patrolman to his appointment as U.S. Marshal for New Jersey.

The production recounts Plousis’ remarkable rise from rookie officer to becoming the youngest sheriff in the nation at age 32, later serving as United States Marshal under President George W. Bush. Currently the chairman of the Casino Control Commission, Plousis was persuaded by his neighbor and friend George Ingram to share his experiences in a memoir—donating all proceeds to the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund, which assists families of fallen officers.

Over six years of collaboration, Ingram captured Plousis’ stories involving high-profile figures such as Donald J. Trump, Bernie Madoff, and Nicodemo “Little Nicky” Scarfo, as well as his roles during events including 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina. Although Ingram passed away in 2021, his work continues to resonate through these performances.

Raniszewski—whose father worked with Plousis early in his career—conceived the idea of bringing the memoir to the stage. The piece premiered in 2024 and has since been performed as a benefit across New Jersey.

The ensemble for Jersey Lawman includes Eddie Castagnetta, Alisa Cooper, Ken Hornbeck, Mat Labotka, Thomas Raniszewski, and Brendan Schaffer. Proceeds from the event will benefit Garden State Concerns for Police Survivors and the East Lynne Theater Company. Admission is pay-what-you-will, and reservations are not required.

About East Lynne Theater Company

Founded in 1980, East Lynne Theater Company has been recognized by The New York Times as one of the Top 75 summer theaters in North America and by the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly as “one of the state’s most important cultural treasures.” In 2023, East Lynne expanded its mission to include plays about contemporary American life, broadening its original focus on preserving America’s theatrical heritage.

Now based at the historic Clemans Theater for the Arts at Allen AME Church, the company continues to raise funds for its Capital Campaign to renovate the space. With a growing year-round calendar, East Lynne presents plays and performances featuring writers, actors, and musicians from across the country and beyond.

More information can be found at EastLynneTheater.org.