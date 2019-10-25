East Lynne Theater Company Celebrates Judy Garland

East Lynne Theater Company celebrates its 39th season with its annual gala on Monday, November 4, at Aleathea's Restaurant at the Inn of Cape May. The entertainer is Jenna Pastuszek, who'll be singing the signature songs of Judy Garland. It's the fiftieth anniversary of Garland's death, and the 80th anniversary of "The Wizard of Oz."

Pastuszek frequently performs with "The Summer Club," a 17-piece big band, and is one half of "Double Treble," a female cabaret duo. Recent theater credits include "Diner" (Delaware Theatre Company), "The Last Five Years" (The Eagle Theatre), "Because of Winn Dixie" (Delaware Theatre Company), "Side Show" (The Media Theatre), "Sister Act" (Lake Dillon Theatre Co.), "Bad Jews" (Walnut Street Theatre), and "Smile!" (Musicals Tonight!).

The gala begins at 5:30 PM with hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. At 6:00 PM, is dinner, and at 7:00 PM, the entertainment begins. There is also a silent auction, the raffle for the Great Escape Vacation (tickets may be purchased in advance by contacting the office), ELTC's 2020 season will be revealed, and the recipient of the Historic Jackson Street Neighborhood Association Scholarship Fund will be announced. Guests may come in "MGM Finery" if they wish.

Aleathea's Restaurant at the Inn of Cape May, at 7 Ocean Street, is once again graciously supporting ELTC's annual gala. Cost is $80, and tickets may be purchased by calling ELTC at 609-884-5898 or directly through the website eastlynnetheater.org. All proceeds go to the not-for-profit East Lynne Theater Company to support the production season and educational outreach.

Meanwhile, there are two performances remaining of ELTC's "Sherlock Holmes Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle" at The First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes Street on November 1 and 2 at 8:00 PM. Finishing off the 2019 Season in December is "The Big Tree and Other Tales by Zona Gale." For reservations and information, visit eastlynnetheater.org, e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com, or call the above number.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You