East Lynne Theater Company Announces 2020 Season

The award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company turns 40 in 2020, and is proud to announce its 2020 Mainstage Season. As usual, it includes classic gems, a New Jersey premiere, and a radio-style show. This year's theme is "Challenging Change."

On March 13-14, and again in the fall on October 30-31 and November 6-7, Holmes and Watson must find the thief who stole a rare gem before an innocent man is convicted, in "Sherlock Holmes Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle." It's a radio-style production, with live sound effects and commercials, based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's story, adapted by Craig Wichman.

Next up is "A Hundred Thousand Days of Light," an evening of American classics sung by world-famous soprano Barbara Quintiliani. Her many awards include being the first American woman in twenty-five years to receive first prize at the prestigious Francisco Viñas Singing Competition in Barcelona, Spain. The date is Saturday, May 30.

Then from June 17 - July 25, it's "Possessing Harriet," a New Jersey premiere. In 1839, a runaway slave, hidden in an attic, faces the costs and benefits of freedom as she spends time with, among others, suffragist Elizabeth Cady (before she married Stanton) and abolitionist Garret Smith. Written by Kyle Bass, this compelling play premiered in 2018 at Syracuse Stage, where he serves as associate artistic director. It is based on a true story.

Two special Monday performances are in June and July. On June 29, there will be a staged reading of a play to support LBGTQ Month, co-produced with Cape May Stage and GABLES. On July 6, it's the Student Summer Workshop performance, directed by Robert LeMaire. Titles for both are TBD.

"Born Yesterday" runs from July 29 - September 5. Written by Garson Kanin, this 1946 comedy is about Harry Brock, a wheeler-dealer, who brings his showgirl mistress, Billie Dawn, to Washington, D.C. where he intends to "convince" Congressmen to vote his way. When he thinks that Billie's ignorance is hindering his pursuits, he hires a journalist, Paul Verrall, to educate her.

From September 23 - October 17, is "Why Marry?" which received the Pulitzer Prize in 1918, the year this prize was first given for plays. Since it's ELTC's 40th year, the company is bringing back this clever comedy by Jesse Lynch Williams, about two scientists who fall in love. He wants to get married, but, believing that marriage would kill her career, she does not, although she still wants to be with him. When ELTC first produced it in 2006-2007, it performed before many sold-out houses. In May, 2013, ELTC's cast reunited for a staged-reading in New York City at The Players Club. ELTC is the only theater that''s produced "Why Marry?" since the early 1920's.

In time for Halloween, on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, it's "Nosferatu," the classic silent horror film with Wayne Zimmerman accompanying on the organ, and "Poe by Candlelight," in which ELTC actors read their favorite stories by the master of the macabre.

From November 27 - December 14, it's "Christmas with Harte and O. Henry." Gayle Stahlhuth adapted stories by Bret Harte and O. Henry, and performs them, memorized, in her unique, storytelling fashion. She has been delighting audiences with her holiday shows in Cape May since 2005.

ELTC is busy throughout the year with educational outreach and touring productions. In March, ELTC will have its usual residency at West Cape May Elementary School, culminating with a student production for the community. ELTC's story readings during the summer return with "Tales of the Victorians," in partnership with various B&Bs, inns, and other businesses.

Season Tickets are $90, if purchased by March 31, good for four shows, with the price going up to $100 between April 1 - June 30. Tickets may be used in several ways, including using all at one performance, or seeing four different shows. To purchase, send a check to ELTC at PO Box 121, Cape May, NJ 08204, visit ELTC's website www.eastlynnetheater.org, or go to the box office when there is a performance. For questions, call 609-884-5898. General admission price is $35, so Season Tickets result in a savings, and make a great gift.

Currently, on the mainstage is "The Great Tree and Other Tales by Zona Gale" starring Gayle Stahlhuth, running through December 14, at The First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes Street, where the theater is in residence.





