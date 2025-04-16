Donna McKechnie to Perform Sondheim Songs at Bell Theater at Bell Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line) will perform her one-woman show, “Take Me to the World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim” on Friday, May 16 at Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ.



Hear this legend perform beloved classics from many of Sondheim’s iconic shows, including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music and Anyone Can Whistle, as well as songs from some of his film scores. McKechnie will also share stories of her time working with Sondheim, revealing the great influence he had in her life both professionally and personally.



“Working with Stephen Sondheim was one of the great blessings in my life,” said McKechnie. “Performing his music and lyrics made me a better actor and singer…the kindness and encouragement he showed me definitely made me a better person.”

Coming to Bell Theater fresh off her a run as Madam Morrible in Broadway’s megahit, Wicked, McKechnie received the Tony, Drama Desk and Theater World awards for Best Actress for her career-defining role as Cassie in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Chorus Line, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. This triple-threat was also part of the original Broadway companies of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Company and Promises, Promises. Her other numerous Broadway credits include The Visit, State Fair and On the Town. In London’s West End, she starred in Promises, Promises, Company, No Way to Treat a Lady, Can-Can, Follies and The Wild Party.



“A Broadway icon. A true triple threat. She's lovely, warm, sincere, both bubbly and intense while impeccably commandeering her way through some of the most masterful Sondheim musical creations with flair and ease," Broadway World said of "Take Me to the World" in 2023. "Her essence and composure as soon as she steps upon the stage is ever present, like the true Broadway performer she is.”



This Broadway legend performs a tribute to her friend and mentor Stephen Sondheim at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 16 at Bell Theater, 101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel, NJ. Bell Theater is located inside the iconic Bell Works complex on the lower level, with plenty of free parking.

Comments